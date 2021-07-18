Saint John Police investigate reports of stunt driving

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John Police are investigating after reports of stunt driving near TD Station.

Police say the incidents happened Saturday.

When officers arrive, a crowd of bystanders was reportedly encouraging drivers to perform “burnouts or donuts,” and squealing tires as the left the TD Station parking lot.

One officer attempted a vehicle stop, but police say people stepped in front of his vehicle. They say a bottle was thrown, causing minor damage.

Some tickets were issued, but no arrests were made.

Police are asking anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed anything to contact them.

