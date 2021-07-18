Menu

Crime

Saint John Police investigate reports of stunt driving

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 3:45 pm
Tire marks left on Station St. near TD Station in Saint John, N.B., on July 18, 2021. Police are investigating reports of stunt driving in the area. View image in full screen
Tire marks left on Station St. near TD Station in Saint John, N.B., on July 18, 2021. Police are investigating reports of stunt driving in the area. Tim Roszell/Global News

Saint John Police are investigating after reports of stunt driving near TD Station.

Police say the incidents happened Saturday.

When officers arrive, a crowd of bystanders was reportedly encouraging drivers to perform “burnouts or donuts,” and squealing tires as the left the TD Station parking lot.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Stronger stunt, aggressive driving penalties starting to come into effect across Ontario

One officer attempted a vehicle stop, but police say people stepped in front of his vehicle. They say a bottle was thrown, causing minor damage.

Some tickets were issued, but no arrests were made.

Police are asking anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed anything to contact them.

