Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Site C dam in B.C. pays tribute to victims of Kelowna crane collapse

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Site C dam in B.C. pays tribute to victims of Kelowna crane collapse' Site C dam in B.C. pays tribute to victims of Kelowna crane collapse
Crane operators at the Site C dam in northern B.C. held two touching tributes on Friday in solidarity with the victims of Kelowna’s crane collapse. Tower cranes oriented and set their jibs towards Kelowna during and sounded their horns in unison five times- once for each person killed in the tragedy. The tribute happened once during the day shift and again in the night shift.

A touching tribute was held at the Site C dam under construction in northern B.C. on Friday, in solidarity with the victims of last week’s horrific crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.

Four major construction companies working on the hydroelectric dam project, known as the Aecon-Flatiron-Dragados-EBC Partnership, observed a moment of silence.

Read more: Kelowna crane collapse: Crowd gathers to attend Friday night vigil

Two work stoppages occurred, one each at 11:00 a.m. and 11:00 pm., to allow all workers to stop and reflect on the tragedy that claimed five lives.

Workers at the Site C generating station and spillway project held a touching tribute in memory of the five men who lost their lives in Kelowna, B.C.’s crane collapse tragedy. View image in full screen
Workers at the Site C generating station and spillway project held a touching tribute in memory of the five men who lost their lives in Kelowna, B.C.’s crane collapse tragedy. Courtesy: Troy Van Bostelen/Submitted

Nine tower cranes oriented and set their jibs facing Kelowna and sounded their horns in unison five times.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Questions asked about crane safety measures' Questions asked about crane safety measures
Questions asked about crane safety measures

“The construction industry is … there is a comradery, it’s a community, and hardworking people supporting their families, proud of their work, so when they see an incident like this, even though they may not know the people personally, we work with people like that every single day, so it does hit close to home,” said communications manager Troy Van Bostelen.

Trending Stories

Van Bostelen was present at the site for the tribute and said the moment of silence was a powerful stark contrast from the usual busy worksite.

Read more: Kelowna crane collapse: First stage of disassembly completed, evacuation order amended

“It was emotional. If you think about the site five minutes before this, there’s a lot of noise, there is drilling and hammering, it’s a typical construction site and then what really hit me was the silence, and then being broken by the sound of the horns,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Man originally from Manitoba among victims of Kelowna crane collapse' Man originally from Manitoba among victims of Kelowna crane collapse
Man originally from Manitoba among victims of Kelowna crane collapse

A vigil, organized by the North Okanagan Labour Council, also took place on Friday evening. Approximately 300 people were in attendance.

Flowers were laid at the scene to remember brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, Jared Zook, Cailen Vilness and Brad Zawislak, who perished in the collapse.

Many of the people who attended the vigil wore safety vests or fluorescent yellow in honour of the victims.

Michelle Kienas, who was in a building next door to the site of the collapse, attended the event and said she thought she was dealing with the tragedy well.

But she said when she arrived at the Friday evening vigil, “it really hit home.”

The RCMP said that the crane collapsed while it was being dismantled.

Story continues below advertisement
Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Vigil held for Kelowna crane collapse victims' Vigil held for Kelowna crane collapse victims
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
crane collapse tagKelowna crane collapse tagCrane collapse Kelowna tagKelowna crane tagcrane tribute tagKelowna crane collapse tragedy tagKelowna tragedy tagSite C crane tribute tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers