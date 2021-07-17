Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
central okanagan
July 17 2021 6:18pm
02:48

Vigil held for Kelowna crane collapse victims

Flowers were laid at a vigil in downtown Kelowna on Friday night, as were high-visibility vests, to remember crane collapse victims Eric and Patrick Stemmer, Jared Zook, Cailen Vilness and Brad Zawislak.

Advertisement

Video Home