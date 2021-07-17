central okanagan July 17 2021 6:18pm 02:48 Vigil held for Kelowna crane collapse victims Flowers were laid at a vigil in downtown Kelowna on Friday night, as were high-visibility vests, to remember crane collapse victims Eric and Patrick Stemmer, Jared Zook, Cailen Vilness and Brad Zawislak. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8037034/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8037034/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?