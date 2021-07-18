Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Alberta under thick haze of wildfire smoke as poor air quality advisory remains

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 3:17 pm
A special air quality statement remains in effect across Alberta as wildfire smoke hangs over the province July 18, 2021. View image in full screen
A special air quality statement remains in effect across Alberta as wildfire smoke hangs over the province July 18, 2021. Global News/Radana Williams

There was another drop in Calgary’s air quality Sunday because of smoke from wildfires, as the city hit 10, or very high, on the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) scale.

Very high AQHI values are being reported through much of Alberta, including Edmonton and Lethbridge, and are expected to remain high through mid-week in central and northern regions.

The smoke can cause a number of health issues, including sore and watery eyes, runny nose and sinus irritation, as well as coughing and headache.

Read more: B.C. Indigenous leaders call for provincial state of emergency as wildfires spread

More serious symptoms include wheezing, shortness of breath and severe coughing.

Trending Stories

People with lung disease, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly affected by the pollution in the air.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health Services says there are a few ways to lower your exposure to particles in the air:

• Close and lock all outside windows and doors, including attached garage doors.
• Turn down furnace thermostats and furnace fans to the minimum setting. Do not attempt to extinguish pilot light.
• If you have an air-conditioner, keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.
• Avoid running fans, such as “whole-house fans” or “fresh air ventilation systems” that bring more smoky outdoor air inside.
• Switch all floor registers to closed position.
• Close fireplace dampers on wood-burning fireplaces.

Albertans are also being advised to avoid strenuous activities.

On Friday, the city of Calgary issue a fire ban to restrict burning that could contribute to poor air quality.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfire tagEdmonton tagAlberta Wildfires tagAlberta wildfire tagAir Quality tagalberta fire tagAir Quality Health Index tagAir tagEdmonton air quality tagAlberta Air Quality tagCalgary Smoke tagSmoky air tagCalgary fire ban tagair health tagsmoke alberta tagsmoke calgary tagsmoke skies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers