Edmonton issued poor air quality warning due to thick layer of wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued an Air Quality Statement Saturday as Edmonton and the surrounding area was blanketed by a thick later of wildfire smoke.

As of Saturday, the entire province of Alberta is now under Air Quality Statements due to the ongoing fires in B.C.

According to the weather agency, Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park residents should take extra precautions due to the poor air quality.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.

Symptoms can include sore and watery eyes, runny nose and sinus irritation, as well as coughing and headache. More serious symptoms to watch out for are wheezing, shortness of breath, and severe coughing.

Edmonton’s Air Quality Health Index registered at an eight early Saturday afternoon, which indicates high risk.

View image in full screen Wildfire smoke over the Edmonton area on July 17, 2021. Global News

Environment Canada recommends that strenuous outdoor activities be rescheduled under the high-risk air conditions, especially for those with underlying conditions like asthma.

