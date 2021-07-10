Global News Morning BC July 10 2021 1:10pm 05:14 Protect yourself from wildfire smoke Dr. Sarah Henderson, Scientific Director of Environmental Health Services at the BC Centre for Disease Control, shares some tips on how to start preparing for wildfire smoke and poor air quality. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8018356/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8018356/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?