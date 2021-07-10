Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
July 10 2021 1:10pm
05:14

Protect yourself from wildfire smoke

Dr. Sarah Henderson, Scientific Director of Environmental Health Services at the BC Centre for Disease Control, shares some tips on how to start preparing for wildfire smoke and poor air quality.

Advertisement

Video Home