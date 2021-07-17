Grass fire sparks up along train tracks in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A grass fire that sparked up overnight in Calgary was put out Saturday morning after crews from three different fire stations were called in to contain it.

Officials told Global News the fire call came in at 1:45 a.m. and that it started along the train track at Erin Woods Boulevard and 36 Street S.E.

The fire was out before 9 a.m., but spread along the tracks from 36 Street to 17 Avenue before it was contained.

View image in full screen A grass fire that started next to train tracks in Calgary overnight Saturday spread quickly due to dry conditions, crews said. Courtesy / Brandan Bell-Ferguson

Battalion chief Paul Frederick with the Calgary Fire Department said that the dry conditions in the city played a “significant part” in the spread of the grass fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary is currently under a city-wide fire ban due to wildfire smoke and hot temperatures.

Read more: Calgary issues fire ban as wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality problems

Ten fire trucks were required to get the situation under control, Frederick said.

Witnesses at the scene told Global News that when the fire first sparked, residents in the area tried to help contain it with their backyard hoses.

No injuries were reported.

5:06 How does Alberta’s wildfire season so far compare to previous year? How does Alberta’s wildfire season so far compare to previous year?

Related News Heat warning issued for Calgary as temps expected to reach 33 C