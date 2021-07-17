Baby, 2 adults in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Oxford County, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford County OPP say three people were sent to hospital after a hit-and-run collision Friday afternoon.

Police say around 1:50 p.m., a crash involving a car and a pickup truck happened at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road.

Two adults and an 18-month-old baby were taken to hospital. One of the adults was later airlifted to a London-area hospital for further treatment.

OPP are now looking for the driver of the pickup truck, who reportedly fled westbound on Norwich Road after the collision.

Police describe the pickup truck as grey with a lift kit and say it will have front end damage.

Story continues below advertisement

The intersection at Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Read more: Teen seriously injured in Norfolk County dirt bike crash

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone that may have dashcam or video surveillance footage to contact OPP investigators at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

#OPP need your help with a hit and run collision that sent an 18 month baby and 2 adults to hospital. Passenger airlifted by @Ornge. Police searching for a pickup truck that fled the area. Crash occurred at Norwich Rd and Oxford Rd 13. @OxfordCounty @OxfordParamedic ^es pic.twitter.com/rfb4aKHvXI — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 16, 2021

Advertisement