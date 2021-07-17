Menu

Canada

Baby, 2 adults in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Oxford County, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 17, 2021 12:45 pm
OPP are now looking for the driver of the pickup truck, who reportedly fled westbound on Norwich Road after the collision. Police describe the pickup truck as grey with a lift kit. View image in full screen
OPP are now looking for the driver of the pickup truck, who reportedly fled westbound on Norwich Road after the collision. Police describe the pickup truck as grey with a lift kit. OPP

Oxford County OPP say three people were sent to hospital after a hit-and-run collision Friday afternoon.

Police say around 1:50 p.m., a crash involving a car and a pickup truck happened at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road.

Two adults and an 18-month-old baby were taken to hospital. One of the adults was later airlifted to a London-area hospital for further treatment.

Read more: Belmont woman, 77, identified as victim of fatal weekend crash in Malahide: OPP

OPP are now looking for the driver of the pickup truck, who reportedly fled westbound on Norwich Road after the collision.

Police describe the pickup truck as grey with a lift kit and say it will have front end damage.

The intersection at Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Read more: Teen seriously injured in Norfolk County dirt bike crash

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone that may have dashcam or video surveillance footage to contact OPP investigators at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'Vehicles collide on Hwy. 401 near Cobourg' Vehicles collide on Hwy. 401 near Cobourg
