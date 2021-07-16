Menu

Crime

Surrey Central bus loop closed as police investigate stabbing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 9:18 pm
First responders on the scene of a police incident at the Surrey Central bus loop on Friday. View image in full screen
First responders on the scene of a police incident at the Surrey Central bus loop on Friday. Shane MacKichan

The Surrey Central bus loop was closed Friday evening as RCMP responded to a stabbing.

Images from the scene showed first responders tending to an injured person, and bloodied clothing on the ground.

Read more: Surrey stabbing not linked to regional gang conflict: RCMP

A large section of sidewalk in front of a convenience store was behind police tape.

TransLink initially said the entire bus loop was closed, but was able to resume partial service for R1 and 502 buses around 5:30 p.m.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police urged people to avoid the area.

Surrey RCMP confirmed the incident was not fatal, but was unable to provide additional immediate information.

Click to play video: 'Petition calls for referendum on Surrey policing change' Petition calls for referendum on Surrey policing change
Petition calls for referendum on Surrey policing change – Jun 18, 2021
