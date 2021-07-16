Surrey Central bus loop closed as police investigate stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey Central bus loop was closed Friday evening as RCMP responded to a stabbing.

Images from the scene showed first responders tending to an injured person, and bloodied clothing on the ground.

A large section of sidewalk in front of a convenience store was behind police tape.

TransLink initially said the entire bus loop was closed, but was able to resume partial service for R1 and 502 buses around 5:30 p.m.

#RiderAlert UPDATE: R1 and 502 service has returned to regular route and picking up at their respective bays (both directions). All other routes remain on detour and picking up on 104 Ave between 132 St & City Parkway. ^cm — TransLink BC | Masks Recommended (@TransLink) July 17, 2021

Metro Vancouver Transit Police urged people to avoid the area.

Surrey RCMP confirmed the incident was not fatal, but was unable to provide additional immediate information.

