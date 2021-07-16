Surrey Central bus loop closed as police investigate stabbing

The Surrey Central bus loop was closed Friday evening as RCMP responded to a stabbing.
Images from the scene showed first responders tending to an injured person, and bloodied clothing on the ground.
A large section of sidewalk in front of a convenience store was behind police tape.
TransLink initially said the entire bus loop was closed, but was able to resume partial service for R1 and 502 buses around 5:30 p.m.
Metro Vancouver Transit Police urged people to avoid the area.
Surrey RCMP confirmed the incident was not fatal, but was unable to provide additional immediate information.
