De Chenaux overpass in Vaudreuil reopens after year-long closure

People driving towards the northern part of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. won’t have to make substantial detours anymore.

After a year-long closure, the Des Chenaux overpass has finally reopened, nearly two months ahead of schedule.

Transports Québec spokesperson Gilles Payer said the early delivery was due to crews’ hard work and favourable weather.

“It’s great for the city, it was about time,” said Pincourt resident Jessy Kalsi.

“It was definitely a pain, especially for the people who live around Costco. It will alleviate traffic for sure.”

The overpass was built from scratch and has a new feature: a multipurpose path for both cyclists and pedestrians to use.

The structure crosses highway 40 and connects the city of Vaudreuil to its northern sector.

It was closed to traffic last September after inspectors found issues with its load-bearing capacities.

2:42 Vaudreuil overpass closure forcing detours Vaudreuil overpass closure forcing detours – May 13, 2016

According to Transports Québec, the overpass sees about 4,700 vehicles every day.

For the year it was closed, those drivers were forced to take a 3 k.m. detour.

“I’m very happy,” said Vaudreuil resident Daljit Kaler.

“Otherwise, it would always take five to seven minutes to go to the other side, every day.”

The province and the City of Vaudreuil worked together to rebuild the structure at a cost of $10 million.

“It’s excellent news, as it constitutes an important north-south link for many of our residents and business owners,” said Vaudreuil-Dorion mayor Guy Pilon in a statement.

The original overpass was built in 1965.