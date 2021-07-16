Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP investigate after anti-Muslim graffiti scrawled around Newton

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 7:09 pm
Volunteer Jaspreet Jandu paints over graffiti in Surrey. Police say they've had multiple reports of anti-Muslim graffiti in the Newton area in recent weeks. View image in full screen
Volunteer Jaspreet Jandu paints over graffiti in Surrey. Police say they've had multiple reports of anti-Muslim graffiti in the Newton area in recent weeks. Global News

Surrey RCMP is investigating a string of anti-Muslim graffiti incidents in recent weeks.

Police say hateful messages targeting Muslims have been scrawled in multiple locations, including on a utility pole near a mosque, near 72 Avenue and King George Boulevard since July 5.

“These are weird times we live in, and I honestly think the last thing we need is all this hatred and racism around the city,” Jaspreet Jandu, a volunteer with the Surrey Crime Prevention Society, said Friday as he painted over graffiti.

“When we get these calls we try to respond as fast as we can, especially in an area like this. There’s a grocery store here, a dentist, an animal hospital — this is a family area and the last thing we really want is for people of the community seeing this sort of stuff.”

Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha said police believe the graffiti was written by one person or a small group of people.

“There is no room for anti-Muslim graffiti in our city,” she said.

“These types of incidents have a significant impact on the feeling of safety and security for members of our Muslim community.”

Sangha said police were canvassing in the area, and working to collect any video surveillance that may have captured the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

