Alberta records 2 more COVID-19 deaths but hospitalizations linked to coronavirus drop

Two more deaths in Alberta were linked to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the province to 2,314.

Alberta Health said both fatalities were in the North zone and involved people with comorbidities. The people who died were a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s.

Meanwhile, coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Alberta dropped to 110 on Friday, down from 113 the day before. As of Friday, the number of Albertans in ICUs with COVID-19 was at 28.

Out of 6,365 coronavirus tests that were administered across Alberta on Thursday, Alberta Health said 41 new cases of COVID-19 were identified. Since the pandemic began, 4,779,493 COVID-19 tests have now been administered in Alberta.

The province’s positivity rate was 0.82 per cent on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, Alberta Health said 4,980,821 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the province since they became available.

Of Albertans 12 and older, 74.5 per cent now have at least one dose of a vaccine while 57.9 per cent have received two doses.

Despite the increasing number of vaccinations, the province’s chief medical officer of heath took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to once again urge more Albertans to get their shots.

“If you have not yet gotten your first dose, book it now,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted. “Unvaccinated Albertans are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and of falling seriously ill if infected.

“Appointments are waiting for you via AHS (Alberta Health Services) and many pharmacies across Alberta. Walk-in clinics are also available.

“Follow up with a second dose as soon as you are eligible for full vaccine effectiveness and for peace of mind as Albertans return to normal summer activities.”