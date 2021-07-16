COVID-19: Middlesex-London reports 10 cases, 6 recoveries July 16

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

On Friday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries.

The region’s total case count stands at 12,679, with 12,384 recoveries, 66 active cases and 229 total deaths.

The total number of cases involving a variant of concern sits at 3,532, an increase of one from Thursday.



The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,369 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K.

99 cases of the Gamma (P.1) variant, first identified in Brazil

58 cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, first identified in India

two cases of the Beta (B.1.351) variant, first identified in South Africa

one case of the Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant, first identified in India

one case of the Zeta (P.2) variant, first identified in Brazil

There is also one case listed only as B.1.617 and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,462 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 372 have been in Middlesex Centre and 334 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s Summary of COVID-19 Cases in Middlesex-London page.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for nine inpatients with COVID-19, with fewer than five in the intensive care unit.

In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five.

LHSC is not reporting any patients from outside of the region.

Among staff, there are currently zero LHSC employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization reports one case involving a health-care worker and no cases among patients or residents.

Institutional outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any institutional outbreaks, however, there is an outbreak tied to indoor gatherings at Christ Embassy Church at 1472 Dundas St. in London.

As of Thursday, six cases have been associated with the outbreak.

Vaccinations and testing

The MLHU is accepting walk-ins for first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at its mass vaccination clinics.

The health unit says 77.8 per cent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose, while 46.3 per cent have had two doses.

Information on how to book and cancel appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Several pop-up walk-in clinics are scheduled throughout the region. A full list can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit is also encouraging anyone with a second dose scheduled for the latter half of August or later to try to reschedule it for July.

Anyone looking to test to see if they have COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The test positivity rate in the region was 1.0 per cent for the week of July 4, down from 1.3 per cent for the week of June 27.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 159 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the eighth straight day cases are below 200, bringing the provincial case total to 547,864.

According to Friday’s report, 34 cases were recorded in Grey Bruce, 25 in Waterloo Region, 23 in Toronto, 12 in Peel Region and fewer than 10 in all other local public health units.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,285 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

The province says 60.5 per cent of adults are now fully vaccinated with two vaccine shots as the province has officially entered Step 3 of the reopening plan, while 79.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported two new cases and five recoveries on Friday.

The total case count is now 3,915, with 3,822 cases listed as resolved, nine ongoing and 84 deaths (the most recent recorded Wednesday involving a man in his 80s from Oxford County).

Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

One person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to SWPH.



The number of variant of concern cases increased by 22 to 849, with 756 of those listed as the Alpha variant, 49 the Beta variant and 44 the Delta variant (an increase from 24 on Thursday).



There were no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.2 per cent for the week of July 4, up from 0.6 per cent for the week of June 27.



As of July 13, SWPH says 76.1 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose and 46.8 per cent have had two doses.

All individuals aged 12 and up are eligible to re-book their second appointment through the online booking portal or by phone at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.

The health unit is also still encouraging people to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Several pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Huron Perth Public Health’s Friday COVID-19 case data.

On Thursday, Huron Perth Public Health reported one new case, bringing the total to 1,918.

The number of deaths was unchanged at 57 as was the number of confirmed variant cases at 333. One additional recovery was reported, bringing that total to 1,851. Ten cases were currently active.

HPPH reports that one person was hospitalized with COVID-19, as of Thursday.

Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.6 per cent for the week of July 4, down from 0.9 per cent for the week of June 27.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard reported that 75.4 per cent of those age 12 and older have had at least one dose, while 52.6 per cent are fully vaccinated, as of Friday.

Information on vaccine eligibility and booking an appointment can be found on HPPH’s website. Specific information on booking a second dose of vaccine can also be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new case on Friday.



The region’s total case count stands at 3,628 with 3,557 resolved cases, six active cases and 65 deaths (the most recent reported Wednesday involving someone in their 20s).

The region’s variant case tally climbed by one to 669.



According to Bluewater Health, one patient in their care is confirmed to have COVID-19. There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.



The region’s test positivity rate was 0.95 per cent for the week of July 4, up from 0.8 per cent for the week of June 27.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Some pharmacies are also continuing to offer Pfizer or Moderna shots.

Lambton Public Health says 74.5 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 57.2 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

—With files from Global News’ Kelly Wang and Gabby Rodrigues

