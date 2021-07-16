Menu

Canada

Wellington County OPP remove 13 ‘unsafe vehicles’ from road in 2 days

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 10:17 am
Wellington County OPP say officers removed 13 “unsafe vehicles” from local roads and laid 12 charges.

The detachment is working with the OPP highway safety division and the Ministry of Transportation as part of Operation Safe Driver, which runs until Saturday.

Read more: Police lay 17 charges in commercial vehicle blitz in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

“The purpose of the campaign is to reduce the number of collisions involving commercial motor vehicles by conducting enforcement and education aimed at commercial motor vehicle operators,” OPP said in a news release.

During the blitz on Wednesday and Thursday, OPP conducted 24 inspections and more than half of the vehicles were removed from the road because they were considered unsafe.

Twelve charges were also laid including offences for seatbelts, insecure loads, overweight loads, logbook violations and other equipment-related issues, OPP said.

Another 28 warnings were issued to drivers as well.

Anyone who sees vehicle safety violations is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

