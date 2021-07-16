Wellington County OPP remove 13 ‘unsafe vehicles’ from road in 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wellington County OPP say officers removed 13 “unsafe vehicles” from local roads and laid 12 charges.

The detachment is working with the OPP highway safety division and the Ministry of Transportation as part of Operation Safe Driver, which runs until Saturday.

“The purpose of the campaign is to reduce the number of collisions involving commercial motor vehicles by conducting enforcement and education aimed at commercial motor vehicle operators,” OPP said in a news release.

During the blitz on Wednesday and Thursday, OPP conducted 24 inspections and more than half of the vehicles were removed from the road because they were considered unsafe.

Twelve charges were also laid including offences for seatbelts, insecure loads, overweight loads, logbook violations and other equipment-related issues, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 28 warnings were issued to drivers as well.

Anyone who sees vehicle safety violations is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

1:01 Transport truck crashes, erupts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Colborne Transport truck crashes, erupts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Colborne – Jun 16, 2021