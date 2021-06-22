Police lay 17 charges in commercial vehicle blitz in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say they’ve laid 17 charges in a commercial vehicle blitz that took two trucks out of service in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

According to officers, four trucks were stopped for inspections, which focused on vehicle maintenance, load security and required documentation.

Read more: Highway 400 reopens near Barrie after fiery crash that killed 3

Commercial vehicle drivers were charged for a slew of offences, including having defective braking systems, having an improper licence for a commercial vehicle, not surrendering a driver’s licence, not completing daily inspections and having expired annual inspections, among others.

Inspectors with the OPP are reminding commercial operators that the extension for CVOR certificates and both annual and semi-annual inspections has been revoked as of June 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees vehicle safety violations are asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

1:01 Transport truck crashes, erupts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Colborne Transport truck crashes, erupts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Colborne