Canada

Ontario announces 4th stop on Yonge North subway extension

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'McKenna outlines over $10B in federal funding for 4 GTA transit projects' McKenna outlines over $10B in federal funding for 4 GTA transit projects
Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna announced $10 billion in funding on Tuesday for four major transit projects in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). McKenna said the investment in the four projects - the Ontario Line, the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, the Yonge Street North Subway extension and the Scarborough Subway extension - will create “tens of thousands of good jobs” and reduce greenhouse gas emissions – May 11, 2021

The Ontario government announced on Friday that the fourth stop being added to the Yonge North subway extension will be on Clark Avenue in Thornhill.

The station will join the Steeles, Bridge and Tech stations on the proposed eight-kilometre, $5.6 billion extension, which would see the TTC’s Line 1 travel into Richmond Hill.

Read more: Proposed Yonge North TTC subway extension to have fewer stations, change route due to rising costs

“It will be a critical link to the future branch of the York Region viva orange service, unlocking access to key residential and employment growth areas. The new Clark station will serve 2,500 riders during the peak travel hour,” Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said at a press conference, adding it will reduce travel times and greenhouse gas emissions.

The minister said the extension will create thousands of jobs in both the building and maintenance of the stops.

Read more: Feds invest over $10B to help Ontario fund 4 major transit routes in Toronto

The extension was originally proposed to have six stops but in March, the Ford government said due to budget concerns, it would be cut to four and part of the line would be built above-ground.

Station possibilities at Cummer and Royal Orchard were also options for the fourth stop.

The other three stations are at Steeles Avenue and then two above-ground stations, one at Highway 7 and Highway 407, and one at High Tech Road, north of Richmond Hill Centre terminal.

In early May, the federal government announced a $10.7 billion investment to help fund the extension as well as three other Ontario major transit projects.

The province hopes to begin construction on the project by 2023 with an earliest end date of sometime in 2029.

With files from Nick Westoll

