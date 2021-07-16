COVID-19 testing centres in Niagara Falls, Welland set to close

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Niagara Health’s COVID-19 testing centres are set to close down on Friday, citing a drop in demand for testing.

The Niagara Falls Assessment Centre will be closed as of 4 p.m. and the Welland Assessment Centre will shut down at 5 p.m.

Reminder: Our Niagara Falls and Welland Assessment Centres are closing tomorrow. If needed, you can make an appointment to get tested at our St. Catharines Site: https://t.co/17JH3qizQu pic.twitter.com/GPFDOSvsMx — NiagaraHealth (@niagarahealth) July 15, 2021

The assessment centre at the St. Catharines Hospital will remain open and operate Monday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing for residents is also readily available at a number of regional pharmacies and primary care offices.

Over 255,700 tests for 144,000 people have been processed since the Niagara Health assessment centres opened.

The assessment centres in Niagara Falls and Welland launched in the spring of 2020 amid rising cases due to the pandemic.

Niagara public health reported just seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 66 active cases.

The region has recorded over 16,297 COVID cases amid the pandemic as of July 15.