Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Early morning fire destroys Rotospa Hot Tubs business in Selwyn Township

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 9:33 am
Click to play video: 'Fire destroys Rotospa Hot Tubs business in Selwyn Township' Fire destroys Rotospa Hot Tubs business in Selwyn Township
An early morning fire has destroyed a hot tub business in Selwyn Township on Friday.

Peterborough County OPP have closed 8th Line Smith following a morning fire that destroyed a hot tub business in Selwyn Township.

Detours are in place along 8th Line Smith after a fire broke out at Rotospa Hot Tubs, a business just west of the village of Lakefield. The business specializes in building and servicing hot tubs.

Read more: Woman, pets die in College Street home fire in Peterborough, police say

Global News Peterborough has learned no injuries were reported and no employees were in the building at the time of the fire which broke out between 3-4 a.m.

According to the township, 8th Line (commonly known as County Road 18) between Buckhorn Road and Centre Line is closed.

Firefighters have been on the scene for hours. View image in full screen
Firefighters have been on the scene for hours. Special to Global News Peterborough

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Trending Stories

As of 9:30 a.m., fire crews were still on scene.

Crews remain on scene on Friday morning. View image in full screen
Crews remain on scene on Friday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

— More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagPeterborough County OPP tagSelwyn Township tagLakefield tagSelwyn tagBusiness Fire tagCounty Road 18 tagRotospa tagRotospa fire tagRotospa Hot Tubs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers