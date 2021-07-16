Early morning fire destroys Rotospa Hot Tubs business in Selwyn Township

Peterborough County OPP have closed 8th Line Smith following a morning fire that destroyed a hot tub business in Selwyn Township.
Detours are in place along 8th Line Smith after a fire broke out at Rotospa Hot Tubs, a business just west of the village of Lakefield. The business specializes in building and servicing hot tubs.
Global News Peterborough has learned no injuries were reported and no employees were in the building at the time of the fire which broke out between 3-4 a.m.
According to the township, 8th Line (commonly known as County Road 18) between Buckhorn Road and Centre Line is closed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
As of 9:30 a.m., fire crews were still on scene.
— More to come.
