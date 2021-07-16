83 charges laid after auto theft and chop shop ring shut down in Hamilton and Niagara

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are facing multiple charges in connection with an organized auto theft and chop shop ring in Hamilton and Niagara Region, according to police.

A joint task force consisting of police and the Insurance Bureau of Canada says they completed the two-month Project El Dorado last week after executing six search warrants at five locations in Hamilton and Niagara.

Twenty stolen vehicles, numerous vehicle parts, a firearm and other suspected stolen items were seized in the raids.

Two men, 37 and 30, from Hamilton are facing charges tied to theft, break and enter, and using a disguise.

A Niagara man is facing charges connected to possession of an unauthorized firearm and multiple drug offences.

83 charges, 20 stolen vehicles recovered and property seized during two-month long Project El Dorado. READ MORE:https://t.co/U4d9uUHP6i — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 16, 2021

In all the three men are facing a total of 83 charges. The accused have since been released on their own recognizance and are expected in court on Aug. 12.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimates auto thefts cost close to $1 billion annually for Canadians, which includes around $542 million for insurers to fix or replace stolen vehicles, $250 million in police, health-care and court system costs and millions more for correctional services.

