Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

83 charges laid after auto theft and chop shop ring shut down in Hamilton and Niagara

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 8:35 am
Police shut down an illegal chop shop operating in Hamilton and Niagara Region following a two-month investigation in 2021. View image in full screen
Police shut down an illegal chop shop operating in Hamilton and Niagara Region following a two-month investigation in 2021. Hamilton Police Service

Three men are facing multiple charges in connection with an organized auto theft and chop shop ring in Hamilton and Niagara Region, according to police.

A joint task force consisting of police and the Insurance Bureau of Canada says they completed the two-month Project El Dorado last week after executing six search warrants at five locations in Hamilton and Niagara.

Twenty stolen vehicles, numerous vehicle parts, a firearm and other suspected stolen items were seized in the raids.

Read more: SIU clears Hamilton police officers in arrest of murder suspect

Two men, 37 and 30, from Hamilton are facing charges tied to theft, break and enter, and using a disguise.

A Niagara man is facing charges connected to possession of an unauthorized firearm and multiple drug offences.

Story continues below advertisement

In all the three men are facing a total of 83 charges. The accused have since been released on their own recognizance and are expected in court on Aug. 12.

Trending Stories

The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimates auto thefts cost close to $1 billion annually for Canadians, which includes around $542 million for insurers to fix or replace stolen vehicles, $250 million in police, health-care and court system costs and millions more for correctional services.

Click to play video: 'Investigation underway after fatal boat crash on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka' Investigation underway after fatal boat crash on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka
Investigation underway after fatal boat crash on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagNiagara Regional Police tagInsurance Bureau Of Canada tagchop shop ring tagorganized auto theft tagProject El Dorado tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers