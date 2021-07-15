Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman found with ‘significant injuries’ in Toronto home

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found with “significant injuries” in a Toronto home on Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Yorkdale Crescent and Lovilla Boulevard, near Weston and Albion roads, just after 9:30 a.m. for a wellness check.

Officers found the woman, identified as 33-year-old Toronto resident Kim Gagne, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that 32-year-old Toronto resident Bronson Lake was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Further information about Gagne’s death wasn’t immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

