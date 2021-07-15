Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman found with ‘significant injuries’ in Toronto home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 8:21 pm
Officers were seen outside a home on Yorkdale Crescent Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Officers were seen outside a home on Yorkdale Crescent Wednesday afternoon. Bill Barker / Global News

Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found with “significant injuries” in a Toronto home on Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Yorkdale Crescent and Lovilla Boulevard, near Weston and Albion roads, just after 9:30 a.m. for a wellness check.

Officers found the woman, identified as 33-year-old Toronto resident Kim Gagne, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Death of person found at Toronto home during wellness check being treated as ‘suspicious,’ police say

Police said that 32-year-old Toronto resident Bronson Lake was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.

Trending Stories

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Further information about Gagne’s death wasn’t immediately known.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Funeral held for Toronto police Const. Jeffrey Northrup' Funeral held for Toronto police Const. Jeffrey Northrup
Funeral held for Toronto police Const. Jeffrey Northrup
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagHomicide tagToronto tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto Homicide tagKim Gagne tagWeston and Albion roads tagYorkdale Crescent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers