Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman found with ‘significant injuries’ in Toronto home

Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found with “significant injuries” in a Toronto home on Wednesday.
Police said officers were called to the area of Yorkdale Crescent and Lovilla Boulevard, near Weston and Albion roads, just after 9:30 a.m. for a wellness check.
Officers found the woman, identified as 33-year-old Toronto resident Kim Gagne, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Read more: Death of person found at Toronto home during wellness check being treated as ‘suspicious,’ police say
Police said that 32-year-old Toronto resident Bronson Lake was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.
He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Further information about Gagne’s death wasn’t immediately known.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Comments