Crime

Suspect sought in Maple Ridge ERT deployment last Friday arrested: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 7:28 pm
An RCMP emergency response team deploys in Maple Ridge. View image in full screen
An RCMP emergency response team deploys in Maple Ridge. Global News

Maple Ridge RCMP say the deployment of an emergency response team and disruption of traffic on Lougheed Highway last Friday was part of the hunt for an assault suspect accused of nearly hitting an officer with a vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Odiss Webb, was arrested Tuesday and is facing assault, dangerous driving and breach of release order charges, police said.

Read more: Large police presence in Maple Ridge after firearms report

RCMP say they were initially called about an alleged assault around 2 p.m. Thursday, but that the suspect fled the scene, nearly striking an officer with his vehicle when police arrived.

A police pursuit involving a helicopter was called off over concerns about public safety.

The following day, police said they got word Webb could be at a property in the 22100 block of Lougheed Highway and in possession of a gun.

Read more: Kelowna building evacuated, ‘distraught’ man barricades himself inside

Mounties, including the ERT, descended on the property and shut down traffic between 220 Street and 222 Street, but were unable to find Webb.

According to the RCMP, officers spotted Webb riding a bike in downtown Maple Ridge on Tuesday and were able to arrest him.

He remains in police custody.

