B.C. becomes first Canadian jurisdiction to expand access to prescribed supply of drugs

British Columbia is phasing in a new policy to expand access to a prescribed, safer supply of drugs.

B.C. is the first province in the country to introduce this public-health measure

The change comes as illicit drug overdose deaths remain high in British Columbia following a series of record breaking months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once fully implemented more people who use drugs can be prescribed a wider range of options,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson said.

“B.C. is leading the way as the first province to allow for prescribed safe supply.”

At least 160 British Columbians died from an overdose during the month of May, the second-highest monthly total ever recorded.

May, the last month with available data, marked the 15th straight month with more than 100 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in B.C.

The provincial government has allocated up to $22.6 million to the health authorities to implement the change.

The pandemic led to a surge in illicit drug deaths because more users used illicit drugs alone while the toxicity of illegal street drugs grew worse amid tightened international borders.

“This is one tool within a comprehensive response to the overdose crisis as we continue to also build up a treatment system so everyone can get the care they need,” Malcolmson said.

“There is more to do, and we won’t stop working until we turn this crisis around.”

The B.C. government declared a provincial health emergency six years ago connected to the illicit drug overdose crisis.

Once fully implemented, the drug alternatives will be covered by pharmacare, including a range of opioids and stimulants as determined by programs and prescribers.

“With more than 7,000 lives lost to toxic illicit drugs, we need new measures to connect people to the supports they need to stay safe,” B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

“Reducing harm for people who use drugs is the right thing to do. Bringing in this new policy to expand prescribed safer supply is a big change for B.C.’s health-care system.”

The new prescribed safer supply policy will roll out through a phased approach, beginning with implementation through existing health authority-funded programs that currently prescribe alternatives to illicit drugs.

The first phase of this new policy is expected to be in place for 18 to 24 months as data is collected to assess the approach.

The province says phased implementation ensures patient and prescriber safety, as well as providing opportunity for rigorous monitoring and evaluation as B.C. builds a body of evidence that will lead to clinical guidance.

“We also know that this toxic drug supply is putting people who use drugs at increased risk of death. An increase in safe supply will save lives. This is another way we connect people to other parts of the system, the health system, housing or getting a meal,” Henry said.

“There is no single measure that will get us out of the toxic drug supply crisis.”