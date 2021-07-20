Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

July 24 – McGuire Financial

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted July 20, 2021 1:00 am
July 24 – McGuire Financial - image View image in full screen
McGuire Financial

Are you on track to attain your financial and retirement goals?
For over 20 years’ – Glen Zacher has offered a wealth of knowledge only gained with experience, providing tailored, unbiased advice on the top solutions for you! You can live the life you’ve always imagined!

Trending Stories

Discover what changes you could make to ensure you reach your financial and retirement goals. Feel prepared – rather than scared and plan to retire as you meant to – with McGuire Financial on Talk to the Experts this Saturday at NOON on 630 CHED.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts tagfinancial planning tag630 CHED McGuire Financial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers