Saskatchewan reports 30 new cases, nine more recoveries

Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan have gone up slightly after the government announced 30 new cases and nine more recoveries on Wednesday.

Total number of provincial infections are at 49,341 cases with 7,747 considered variants of concern.

No new deaths have been reported on Wednesday.

New cases per zone include three in the far northwest, one in the far north central, five in the far northeast, four in the northwest, one in the northeast, one in the Saskatoon zone, four in the central west, one in the central east, four in Regina, one in the southwest and one in the southeast.

Total recoveries are now at 48,395 with active cases at 373.

The government adds there are 52 hospitalizations with 43 receiving inpatient care and nine in ICUs. Five ICU patients are in Saskatoon and three are in Regina.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number is 27 or 2.3 new cases per 100,000.

COVID-19 tests processed in the province were at 1,400 on Wednesday, which brings the total amount of tests processed to 939,834.

An additional 7,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,321,210.

Seventy-three per cent of those 12-plus have received their first dose and 57 per cent of those are fully vaccinated.