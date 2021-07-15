Menu

Canada

Michigan, Enbridge say Line 5 mediation efforts likely to wrap up by end of August

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2021 1:44 pm
Enbridge company logos are seen at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 12, 2016. View image in full screen
Enbridge company logos are seen at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The two sides in the ongoing dispute over the Line 5 pipeline say they expect their mediation efforts to conclude before the end of August.

A court-approved mediator says in court documents he will meet again Aug. 11 with officials from the state of Michigan and Enbridge Inc., the pipeline’s Calgary-based owner.

Read more: Line 5: Michigan says Canada has no legal basis to invoke cross-border pipeline treaty

The documents, filed late last week in Federal Court in Michigan, offer no added clues as to the state of the dispute, which has been raging since November.

Trending Stories

That’s when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, citing the risk of a spill in the Straits of Mackinac, where the line crosses the Great Lakes, abruptly revoked the easement that had allowed it to operate since 1953.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Line 5 pipeline: How did we get here and what it means for Canada

Enbridge insists the pipeline is safe and has already received the state’s approval for a $500-million effort to dig a tunnel beneath the straits that would house the line’s twin pipes and protect them from anchor strikes.

The company has made it clear it has no intention of shutting down the pipeline voluntarily.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
