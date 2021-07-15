2 taken to hospital following double rollover on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were sent to hospital after a collision led to a double rollover on Highway 7 just east of Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9 a.m. on Highway 7 near Lancaster Road after an SUV and truck collided, causing both to roll.

Otonabee-South Monaghan Township firefighters extricated both drivers from the vehicles before they were treated by paramedics and eventually taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a serious two vehicle roll over on Highway 7 near Lancaster Road. Two people are in care of @ptboparamedics after being extricated from the vehicles by @OSMTownship firefighters. #PtboOPP are also on scene #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/Ld4Ay6FH9h — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 15, 2021

Peterborough County OPP on scene told Global News Peterborough it appears the SUV was travelling westbound on the highway when it left the roadway and struck a truck that was exiting a business lot to get onto the highway on the opposite side of the road.

No word yet if any charges will be laid.

More to come…