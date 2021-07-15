Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 taken to hospital following double rollover on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Double rollover on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough' Double rollover on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough
WATCH: Two people were taken to hospital following a double rollover on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Thursday.

Two people were sent to hospital after a collision led to a double rollover on Highway 7 just east of Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9 a.m. on Highway 7 near Lancaster Road after an SUV and truck collided, causing both to roll.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving after found in stolen vehicle on Hwy 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Otonabee-South Monaghan Township firefighters extricated both drivers from the vehicles before they were treated by paramedics and eventually taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough County OPP on scene told Global News Peterborough it appears the SUV was travelling westbound on the highway when it left the roadway and struck a truck that was exiting a business lot to get onto the highway on the opposite side of the road.

No word yet if any charges will be laid.

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagRollover tagHighway 7 tagHwy 7 tagpeterborough crash tagHighway 7 Collision tagDouble Rollover tagHwy. 7 double rollover tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers