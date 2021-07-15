COVID-19: N.S. reporting no new cases for 2nd day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries.

It’s the second-straight day with no new cases being reported for the province.

There are now 22 active cases in the province. Of those, two people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

The Department of Health and Wellness notes that all four health zones are being closely monitored for community spread.

The province is currently in Phase 4 of its reopening plan, which allows full operation of retail stores and larger public gatherings.

The reopening plan is going ahead because the province reached its target of having 75 per cent of its entire population with at least one dose of a vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

But Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, has continuously cautioned that the Delta variant remains a threat, and that the best protection is two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our case numbers are encouraging and our active cases are steadily declining,” he said in a news release on Thursday.

“But we cannot become complacent. The COVID-19 variants spread more easily and much quicker. Our greatest line of defence is to ensure that everyone gets fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine.”

Provincial data

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,357 tests on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 1,176,011 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 454,347 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,128 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,080 resolved cases.

1:50 Halifax has first walk-in clinic for second dose COVID-19 vaccinations Halifax has first walk-in clinic for second dose COVID-19 vaccinations