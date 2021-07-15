Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reporting no new cases for 2nd day in a row

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 11:52 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia entering Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan' Nova Scotia entering Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan
Nova Scotia is continuing to hit all targets, as 74 per cent of the population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That means the province is set to enter Phase 4 of the reopening plan on Wednesday, with a loosening of restrictions. Jesse Thomas reports.

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries.

It’s the second-straight day with no new cases being reported for the province.

There are now 22 active cases in the province. Of those, two people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

Read more: COVID-19: Not all N.S. long-term care homes following Phase 4 easing of restrictions

The Department of Health and Wellness notes that all four health zones are being closely monitored for community spread.

The province is currently in Phase 4 of its reopening plan, which allows full operation of retail stores and larger public gatherings.

The reopening plan is going ahead because the province reached its target of having 75 per cent of its entire population with at least one dose of a vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

But Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, has continuously cautioned that the Delta variant remains a threat, and that the best protection is two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trending Stories

“Our case numbers are encouraging and our active cases are steadily declining,” he said in a news release on Thursday.

“But we cannot become complacent. The COVID-19 variants spread more easily and much quicker. Our greatest line of defence is to ensure that everyone gets fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine.”

Provincial data

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,357 tests on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 1,176,011 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 454,347 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,128 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 4,080 resolved cases.

Click to play video: 'Halifax has first walk-in clinic for second dose COVID-19 vaccinations' Halifax has first walk-in clinic for second dose COVID-19 vaccinations
Halifax has first walk-in clinic for second dose COVID-19 vaccinations
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagPublic health tagHealth tagCOVID-19 Nova Scotia tagNova Scotia Health Authority tagNS COVID-19 tagCovid-19 NS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers