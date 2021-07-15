SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Ontario reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ontario reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

WHO asks China to be ‘transparent,’ provide raw data on COVID-19 origins

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 15, 2021 11:33 am
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: WHO says countries must not be punished ‘for transparently sharing new scientific findings’' Coronavirus: WHO says countries must not be punished ‘for transparently sharing new scientific findings’
WATCH ABOVE: WHO says countries must not be punished ‘for transparently sharing new scientific findings’ – Dec 28, 2020

The head of the World Health Organisation said on Thursday that investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in China were being hampered by the lack of raw data on the first days of spread there and urged it to be more transparent.

A WHO-led team spent four weeks in and around the central city of Wuhan with Chinese researchers and said in a joint report in March that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal.

It said that “introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway,” but countries including the United States and some scientists were not satisfied.

Read more: WHO says extra vaccines should go to poor nations, not booster shots

“We ask China to be transparent and open and to cooperate,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We owe it to the millions who suffered and the millions who died to know what happened,” he said.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'WHO’s Tedros says ‘time has come’ for pandemic treaty' WHO’s Tedros says ‘time has come’ for pandemic treaty
WHO’s Tedros says ‘time has come’ for pandemic treaty – May 31, 2021

China has called the theory that the virus may have escaped from a Wuhan laboratory “absurd” and said repeatedly that “politicizing” the issue will hamper investigations.

Tedros will brief WHO’s 194 member states on Friday regarding a proposed second phase of study, WHO’s top emergency expert Mike Ryan said.

“We look forward to working with our Chinese counterparts on that process and the director-general will outline measures to member states at a meeting tomorrow, on Friday,” he told reporters.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who held talks with Tedros on Thursday, urged China to enable investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue, saying more information was needed.

Story continues below advertisement

Spahn, speaking during a visit to the WHO headquarters in Geneva, also announced a 260 million euro ($307 million) donation to WHO’s ACT-Accelerator program, which aims to ensure the entire world, including poorer countries, receive COVID-19 vaccines and tests.

— Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Kirsti Knolle and Stephanie Nebehay

© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagWorld Health Organization tagWHO tagcovid origins tagCovid-19 Origins tagchina covid origins tagcovid origins china tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers