Residents flee overnight as wildfire grows off Okanagan Connector

The RCMP along with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue went door to door overnight alerting residents of an evacuation order due to a threatening wildfire off the Okanagan Connector.

The Brenda Creek wildfire is burning south of Highway 97C, about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna.

Residents were evacuated from 41 properties.

At last word, the fire was estimated at 80 hectares and burning out of control.

The evacuation order was issued by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) around 4:30 a.m.

According to the RDOS, it affects homes in Electoral Area H due to immediate danger to life and safety.

The RDOS said the following roads are affected by the evacuation order: Peachland Forest Service Road, Lyric Lane, Blue Gate Lane, Twilight Lane, Campbell Lane, Dam Lane, Whiskey Jack Lane, Lupine Lane and Headwaters Lane.

A list of specific addresses is available on the RDOS website.

All evacuees are encouraged to register for emergency support services (ESS). You can do so on the ESS website or by calling 1-844-537-7377.

If you require services, you can also visit the ESS Reception Centre at 199 Ellis St. in Penticton.

The RDOS said pet or livestock owners that need animals to be cared for and billeted can contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support at 250-809-7152.

The RDOS has asked evacuees to consider making arrangements with family or friends due to a shortage of hotel accommodations.

