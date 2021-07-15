Menu

Canada

Police in Nova Scotia now have direct access to emergency alert system

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 9:55 am
Click to play video: 'RCMP, EMO officials in N.S. criticized for delay in releasing public alert message' RCMP, EMO officials in N.S. criticized for delay in releasing public alert message
RCMP and emergency management officials in N.S. have been criticized for the delay in issuing an alert after a shooting suspect on the loose in New Brunswick was then able to make his way into neighboring N.S. Callum Smith reports – Jan 7, 2021

Nova Scotia announced Thursday that police now have direct access to the Alert Ready System to issue an alert without assistance from the Emergency Management Office (EMO).

Following the Portapique mass shooting in April 2020, the RCMP and the provincial government have faced criticism for their failure to issue an emergency alert.

READ MORE: How confusion lingers around Nova Scotia’s emergency alert system one year later

As a way to ensure alerts get sent out quickly and more effectively, the provincial government said in a release Thursday that a committee of senior officials from the province and police worked together recently to “ensure consistency and protocols are in place for issuing police-related alerts.”

Direct access to the emergency alert system is now available – 15 months after the mass shooting took place – to the Nova Scotia RCMP, Halifax Regional Police (HRP), and to other policing services across the province when and if they choose,

Click to play video: 'N.S. RCMP speaking out about handling of the emergency alert system' N.S. RCMP speaking out about handling of the emergency alert system
N.S. RCMP speaking out about handling of the emergency alert system – Jan 8, 2021

“RCMP and HRP have been trained to use the system and can send an alert for police-related situations where there is believed to be an imminent threat to the public,” the province said in a release.

EMO will continue to issue police-related alerts at the request of all policing agencies in Nova Scotia, and for non-police matters such as floods and forest fires.

More to come

