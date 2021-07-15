Police in Nova Scotia now have direct access to emergency alert system

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia announced Thursday that police now have direct access to the Alert Ready System to issue an alert without assistance from the Emergency Management Office (EMO).

Following the Portapique mass shooting in April 2020, the RCMP and the provincial government have faced criticism for their failure to issue an emergency alert.

As a way to ensure alerts get sent out quickly and more effectively, the provincial government said in a release Thursday that a committee of senior officials from the province and police worked together recently to “ensure consistency and protocols are in place for issuing police-related alerts.”

Direct access to the emergency alert system is now available – 15 months after the mass shooting took place – to the Nova Scotia RCMP, Halifax Regional Police (HRP), and to other policing services across the province when and if they choose,

“RCMP and HRP have been trained to use the system and can send an alert for police-related situations where there is believed to be an imminent threat to the public,” the province said in a release.

EMO will continue to issue police-related alerts at the request of all policing agencies in Nova Scotia, and for non-police matters such as floods and forest fires.

