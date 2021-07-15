Menu

Crime

Police investigate reported nighttime stabbing in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 9:19 am
Click to play video: 'Police investigate reported stabbing in Lindsay' Police investigate reported stabbing in Lindsay
Police in Lindsay are investigating a reported stabbing on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a reported stabbing in Lindsay on Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers and Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Service members responded to a report a person had been stabbed in the area of Lindsay Street South and George Street East.

Blood and blood-stained clothing could be seen on the pavement in the area near a car dealership.

Police remained at the scene for several hours as they investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

Trending Stories

Police have yet to comment on the investigation.

— More to come.

