Police investigate reported nighttime stabbing in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to a reported stabbing in Lindsay on Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers and Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Service members responded to a report a person had been stabbed in the area of Lindsay Street South and George Street East.

Blood and blood-stained clothing could be seen on the pavement in the area near a car dealership.

Police remained at the scene for several hours as they investigated.

.@klpsmedia remain on scene of a reported stabbing that happened earlier this evening in the area Lindsay Street south and George Street. Details are limited at this time. Check back for more information as it becomes available #cklnews pic.twitter.com/FhfKjJ6fHL — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

Police have yet to comment on the investigation.

— More to come.