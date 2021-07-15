Police investigate reported nighttime stabbing in Lindsay

Emergency crews were called to a reported stabbing in Lindsay on Wednesday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers and Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Service members responded to a report a person had been stabbed in the area of Lindsay Street South and George Street East.
Blood and blood-stained clothing could be seen on the pavement in the area near a car dealership.
Police remained at the scene for several hours as they investigated.
The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.
Police have yet to comment on the investigation.
— More to come.
