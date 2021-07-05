1 taken to hospital following reported stabbing on Sherbrooke Street in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One man was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing on Sherbrooke Street Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sherbrooke Street west of Park Place around 7:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

Paramedics treated one man at the scene before taking him to hospital for further treatment.

Police in a statement to Global News Peterborough at 9:30 a.m. said the calls were “deemed to be non-criminal,” however, one person was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

No other details were provided on the incident.

The victim’s condition is not yet known.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come.