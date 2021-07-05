Menu

Crime

1 taken to hospital following reported stabbing on Sherbrooke Street in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 9:23 am
Click to play video: 'Man stabbed on Sherbrooke Street in Peterborough' Man stabbed on Sherbrooke Street in Peterborough
One person was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing on Sherbrooke Street in Peterborough on Monday morning.

One man was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing on Sherbrooke Street Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sherbrooke Street west of Park Place around 7:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

Paramedics treated one man at the scene before taking him to hospital for further treatment.

Peterborough man under order not to possess knives arrested following stabbing, police say

 

Trending Stories

Police in a statement to Global News Peterborough at 9:30 a.m. said the calls were “deemed to be non-criminal,” however, one person was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

No other details were provided on the incident.

The victim’s condition is not yet known.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come.

