Evacuation order, alerts issued due to Tremont Creek wildfire burning near Ashcroft, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An evacuation alert has been issued for the villages of Ashcroft and Cache Creek due to the Tremont Creek wildfire.

The fire, which is estimated at 780 hectares, is burning 8.5 km southeast of Ashcroft.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for 50 properties east of Ashcroft near Barnes Lake.

The village of Ashcroft issued an alert for properties in the downtown core, Mesa subdivision, and North Ashcroft.

An alert has also been issued in Cache Creek.

2:10 B.C. wildfires top 1,000, two-thirds the number of an average year B.C. wildfires top 1,000, two-thirds the number of an average year

The BC Wildfire Service said it anticipates strong winds in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy equipment and structure protection teams are on site, the service said.

The Tremont Creek wildfire is part of the Lytton Creek Complex, which includes the Lytton Creek and the George Road fires.

Read more: District of 100 Mile House under evacuation alert due to wildfires raging in the Cariboo

Elsewhere in the province, the District of 100 Mile House has been placed under an evacuation alert.

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 482 parcels in the Canim Lake South to Mahood Lake Area, covering 26,395 hectares.

A second order issued by the Cariboo Regional District is for 1,074 properties in Flat Lake to Green Lake North. This order covers 56,970 hectares.

— with files from Amy Judd and CFJC