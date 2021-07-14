Kelowna crane collapse: First stage of disassembly completed, evacuation order amended

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order for part of downtown Kelowna following Monday morning’s fatal crane collapse has been amended.

On Wednesday afternoon, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said the collapsed crane is being disassembled, with the first stage having been completed safely.

As a result, the current evacuation order that was issued shortly after the crane collapsed has been updated.

The following addresses have been removed from the evacuation order:

547 Bernard Ave.

549 Bernard Ave.

565 Bernard Ave.

567 Bernard Ave.

571 Bernard Ave.

575 Bernard Ave.

108, 591 Bernard Ave.

200, 591 Bernard Ave.

597 Bernard Ave.

612 Bernard Ave.

1475 Bertram St.

“For those returning to their homes or place of business, the power may have been off for several days,” said Emergency Operations.

It said Interior Health has some useful tips to address potential food spoilage for homeowners and for commercial facilities.

Emergency Operations also said St. Paul St. is open to pedestrian traffic only, but that all businesses on St. Paul St. and Bernard Ave. are open.

Further, it noted that Bernard Ave. remains closed to vehicles at Richter St., and open to pedestrian traffic only.

2:12 Questions remain after deadly Kelowna crane collapse Questions remain after deadly Kelowna crane collapse

Continuing on with the evacuation order, it remains in effect for the following addresses:

1450 Bertram St.

1464 Bertram St.

1468 Bertram St.

1476 Bertram St.

1488 Bertram St.

1441 St. Paul St.

100, 1449 St. Paul St.

101, 1449 St. Paul St.

204 1449 St. Paul St.

204A 1449 St. Paul St.

100 1461 St. Paul St.

105, 1449 St. Paul St.

106 1449 St. Paul St.

200 1449 St. Paul St.

200A 1449 St. Paul St.

201 1449 St. Paul St.

202 1449 St. Paul St.

203 1449 St. Paul St.

203A 1449 St. Paul St.

200 1461 St. Paul St.

1471 St. Paul St.

2:20 Crane crash impacting people, businesses Crane crash impacting people, businesses

“Only when the next stage of crane disassembly has occurred and it is deemed safe will the evacuation order be fully rescinded,” said Emergency Operations. “This may take several days.”

The public is asked to respect any remaining road or sidewalk closures, fencing and signage.

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit this website.