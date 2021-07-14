COVID-19: Volunteers open ‘pay-what-you-can’ thrift shop during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

There’s new support for Calgarians struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 40 volunteers have been putting in long hours to transform an old vacant commercial space into something new and full of life.

They call it the Good Neighbour Community Market.

“(It’s) Calgary’s first pay-what-you-want thrift store and community pantry,” project organizer Alice Lam said. “So we have a free food section with non-perishables, clothing and houseware items.”

And if people don’t have the money for any of the donated items, they’ll be able to take them free of charge.

“We want it to be a really welcoming space,” volunteer Lola Hirsch said.

"So that folks will come in and feel like they can get the supplies they need, without judgment, without any strings attached."

The volunteers have been sanding and painting surfaces throughout the space, as well as putting in new flooring.

“We are just basically a group of friends who decided to do this together.” Lam said. “We have experience in retail, running our own vintage businesses and we just thought there was a huge need.”

Members of the group say much of that need is related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During COVID, everyone’s work situation has been up in the air,” Hirsch said. “I feel like everyone has less financial security during this time, that’s why it’s especially important to have this resource right now.”

“A lot of families are still struggling to get back to where they were pre-pandemic,” Lam said. “A lot of seniors, a lot of immigrant families, a lot of students who are in need of books and clothes and things like that, that they can’t afford right now.”

The Good Neighbour Community Market is set to open Saturday, July 24 at 149 5th Ave. S.E. in downtown Calgary.

“Coming out of COVID, I think it’s important for all of us to be able to foster a community environment again,” volunteer Lauren Hellrud said.

The group itself is getting some community support, with the landlord donating the space.

“We’re really excited, because we have a plant exchange program here as well — people can come and donate plants, and for folks who have lower incomes, sometimes it’s very expensive to get new plants and so this way you can come and grab something from us,” Lam said.

“It just adds a bit of life into your apartment, into your home, brighten things up a little bit and it just adds that sense of community.”