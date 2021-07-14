Menu

Politics

Manitoba premier to announce new cabinet ministers

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 6:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Pallister says he ‘stands by’ comments following Eileen Clarke resignation' Pallister says he ‘stands by’ comments following Eileen Clarke resignation
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Wednesday he stands by controversial comments he made regarding the colonization of Canada following Indigenous Affairs Minister Eileen Clarke’s resignation, adding that he is “tremendously appreciative” of her work.

Manitoba’s premier appears poised to shuffle his cabinet.

An invite sent to media Wednesday afternoon says Brian Pallister plans to announce new cabinet ministers Thursday morning.

Read more: Manitoba Indigenous relations minister quits cabinet position, remains in legislature

The move comes hours after news broke Manitoba’s minister responsible for Indigenous relations had resigned from cabinet.

Eileen Clarke, who has held the post since the Tories were elected in 2016, was not immediately available for comment.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba premier reacts to toppling of Queens’ statues: ‘tearing down is easier than building up’' Manitoba premier reacts to toppling of Queens’ statues: ‘tearing down is easier than building up’
Manitoba premier reacts to toppling of Queens’ statues: ‘tearing down is easier than building up’ – Jul 7, 2021

Her constituency office confirmed her resignation from cabinet and added that Clarke will stay on as a member of the legislature.

Clarke’s resignation follows comments Pallister made last week in response to the toppling of two statues of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria on the grounds of the legislature.

Read more: ‘Tone-deaf’ Manitoba premier at risk of losing more support: politics prof

Pallister said people who came to Canada did not come to destroy things, but to build up communities.

Trending Stories

Indigenous leaders said the premier was downplaying the harmful effects of colonialism.

Click to play video: 'Pallister refuses to apologize for ‘race war’ comment' Pallister refuses to apologize for ‘race war’ comment
Pallister refuses to apologize for ‘race war’ comment – Jan 31, 2017

The CBC reported that Clarke said Pallister’s comments were a factor in her decision, although she did not specify which comments.

Pallister said later in the day Wednesday he stands by his comments, respects Clarke and will not discuss her reasons for stepping down.

Read more: 2 damaged queen statues at the Manitoba Legislature to go back up: Premier

The province said Pallister and new ministers will be available to media at the legislative building at 11 a.m. Thursday following a private swearing-in ceremony.

In 2017, Pallister stirred up controversy by saying spotlight hunting by Indigenous hunters posed a risk of creating a “race war.”

–With files from Brittany Greenslade and The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Federal Conservatives urge Manitoba Premier to restore statues of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria' Federal Conservatives urge Manitoba Premier to restore statues of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria
Federal Conservatives urge Manitoba Premier to restore statues of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria – Jul 6, 2021
