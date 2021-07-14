Manitoba First Nation declares state of emergency after recent deaths, self-harm incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nation in northern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency over a number of reported deaths and incidents of self-harm in the last several weeks.

The Tataskweyak Cree Nation, located in the community of Split Lake, is requiring “immediate” supports for mental wellness and long-term solutions for its community, according to a Wednesday press release from the First Nation.

“We have reached a breaking point and our community is under crisis with alcohol and drugs contributing to it,” read the release.

A total of 2,040 people are living in the First Nation as of 2016, according to the latest census information from Statistics Canada.

The First Nation said that they have reached out for mobile crisis teams from the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) and the Keewatin Tribal Council, as well as requested help from Health Canada, Indigenous Services, the RCMP and the province of Manitoba.

The MKO put out an identical press release on Wednesday, calling for help for the First Nation.

