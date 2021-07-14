Menu

Crime

Police investigating ‘violent’ sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in Ajax

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 3:17 pm
Police are seen in the area of Harwood Avenue and Clements Road East. View image in full screen
Police are seen in the area of Harwood Avenue and Clements Road East. Global News

Durham Regional Police say they are investigating a “violent” sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Ajax.

Police said in a news release that it happened on Tuesday in the area of Harwood Avenue and Clements Road East.

Officers said that between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., the victim was walking on a trail “when she was violently attacked, assaulted and sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect.”

“Obviously the female is quite shaken from the incident,” Const. Crystal Fitzgerald told Global News.

“She was treated at a local hospital and has been released, is at home and is recovering with her family … Obviously it’s very concerning to the residents in the area as this is a 14-year-old girl.”

Police described the suspect as a five-foot-six man in his 20s with a heavy build who was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Investigators are now looking to talk to anyone who was in the trail area of Harwood Avenue and Clements Road East between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5334 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at  1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Frazer Snowdon

Sexual Assault durham region Ajax Durham Regional Police Durham Police durham region crime Ajax sexual assault

