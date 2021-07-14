Menu

Crime

Man sought after allegedly trying to light people’s clothes on fire in Toronto subway station

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 10:57 am
Police released this image of a suspect on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police released this image of a suspect on Wednesday. Handout / Toronto Police

Police say they’re looking for a man who allegedly tried to light people’s clothes on fire in a Toronto subway station on Tuesday.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said they were called to Ossington Station around 2 p.m. for an “unknown trouble.”

A man was in the station and approached three different people with a lighter and tried to light their clothes on fire, police said.

One person suffered minor injuries.

Police described the man as being in his 20s with a thin build and said he was wearing a black “trucker-style” baseball hat with a white design on the front, a purple T-shirt with black sleeves, black jeans, and black and white shoes. He was reportedly carrying a grey sweater and grey backpack with orange stitching.

Investigators released a security image in the hope that someone may be able to assist in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: '70 arrested during ‘Project Takeover’' 70 arrested during ‘Project Takeover’
70 arrested during ‘Project Takeover’ – Jun 29, 2021
