SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Stayner COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic to welcome walk-ins Saturday

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 2:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario says there are no plans to roll out a vaccine passport' Ontario says there are no plans to roll out a vaccine passport
Despite calls from the Toronto Region Board of Trade for vaccine passports to help safely reopen the economy and boost tourism, Ontario’s medical officer of health says they aren’t needed because of the high vaccination rate.

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Stayner, Ont., will welcome walk-ins this Saturday.

On July 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., people can walk in to the pop-up at the Stayner Arena and Community Centre at 269 Regina St. to get their coronavirus immunization while supplies last.

Read more: Ontario reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

The walk-in vaccinations are available to Simcoe Muskoka residents who are age 12 and older and need their first or second dose. Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose of an mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.

Trending Stories

People are reminded to bring a health card and a list of medications they’re taking and to wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagSimcoe Muskoka vaccine pop-up tagStayner vaccine pop-up tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers