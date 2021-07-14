Stayner COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic to welcome walk-ins Saturday

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Stayner, Ont., will welcome walk-ins this Saturday.

On July 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., people can walk in to the pop-up at the Stayner Arena and Community Centre at 269 Regina St. to get their coronavirus immunization while supplies last.

The walk-in vaccinations are available to Simcoe Muskoka residents who are age 12 and older and need their first or second dose. Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose of an mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.

People are reminded to bring a health card and a list of medications they’re taking and to wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm.

