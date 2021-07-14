COVID-19: MLHU reports 12 new cases, SWPH and LPH each report 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and seven recoveries on Wednesday.

The MLHU also reported two more confirmed variant cases.

The region’s total case count stands at 12,660, with 12,373 recoveries, 59 active cases and 228 total deaths — the most recent involving a man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s reported on Tuesday.

The total number of cases involving a variant of concern sits at 3,531. The number of cases involving the Delta variant jumped to 55 from 37 on Tuesday.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,369 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K.

99 cases of the Gamma (P.1) variant, first identified in Brazil

55 cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, first identified in India

two cases of the Beta (B.1.351) variant, first identified in South Africa

one case of the Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant, first identified in India

one case of the Zeta (P.2) variant, first identified in Brazil

There is also one case listed only as B.1.617 and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,442 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 363 have been in Middlesex Centre and 334 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s Summary of COVID-19 Cases in Middlesex-London page.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 10 inpatients with COVID-19, with fewer than five in the intensive care unit.

In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five.

LHSC is not reporting any patients from outside of the region.



Among staff, fewer than five LHSC employees have COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization reports one case involving a health-care worker and no cases among patients or residents.

Institutional outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any institutional outbreaks, however, there is an outbreak tied to indoor gatherings at Christ Embassy Church at 1472 Dundas St. in London.

As of last Thursday, six cases were associated with the outbreak.

Vaccinations and testing

As of Wednesday, the MLHU is accepting walk-ins for first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at its mass vaccination clinics.

On Tuesday, the MLHU released updated vaccination data, dated to the end of day on July 10.

The health unit says 559,109 doses have been administered in the region. For those age 12 and older, 77.8 per cent have had at least one dose, while 46.3 per cent have had two doses.

Information on how to book and cancel appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Several pop-up walk-in clinics are scheduled throughout the region. A full list can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit is also encouraging anyone with a second dose scheduled for the latter half of August or later to try to reschedule it for July.

Anyone looking to test to see if they have COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The test positivity rate in the region was 1.3 per cent for the week of June 27.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 153 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the sixth straight day cases are below 200, bringing the provincial total to 547,562.

According to Wednesday’s report, 28 cases were recorded in Toronto, 23 in Waterloo Region, 20 in Grey Bruce, 19 in Peel Region,12 in Middlesex-London and 10 in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,265 as seven more deaths were recorded.

Of the adult (18-plus) population, 79.5 per cent has at least one dose of vaccine, while 58.4 per cent is fully vaccinated.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported two new cases and one death on Wednesday.



The death is the first in the region since June 8 and involved a man in his 80s from Oxford County.

The total case count is now 3,911, with 3,812 cases listed as resolved, 15 ongoing and 84 deaths.

Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

One person is hospitalized with COVID-19. They are not in the ICU.

The number of variant of concern cases is unchanged at 826, with 755 of those listed as the Alpha variant, 48 the Beta variant and 23 the Delta variant.

There were no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.6 per cent for the week of June 27.



As of July 11, SWPH says 75.5 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose and 43.4 per cent have had two doses.

All individuals aged 12 and up are eligible to re-book their second appointment through the online booking portal or by phone at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.

The health unit is also still encouraging people to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Several pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Wednesday’s data but Huron Perth Public Health reported one case and one recovery on Tuesday, bringing the total counts to 1,916 and 1,850, respectively.

The number of deaths stands at 57 and at least nine cases are active.

HPPH is not reporting anyone as currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Seven more variant cases were confirmed for a total of 333.

There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.9 per cent for the week of June 27.

On Tuesday, HPPH’s vaccine dashboard reported that 74.9 per cent of those age 12 and older have had at least one dose, while 48.4 per cent are fully vaccinated, as of July 12.



Information on vaccine eligibility and booking an appointment can be found on HPPH’s website. Specific information on booking a second dose of vaccine can also be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases but one death on Wednesday.

The region’s total case count is unchanged at 3,626. The number of deaths now stands at 65, while the number of recoveries has climbed by two to 3,555.

The region’s variant case tally is still unchanged from Monday at 667.

According to Bluewater Health, one patient in their care is confirmed to have COVID-19.

There are no active institutional outbreaks.



The region’s test positivity rate was 0.8 per cent for the week of June 27.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Some pharmacies are also continuing to offer Pfizer or Moderna shots.

Lambton Public Health says 74.2 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 54.4 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated.

—With files from Global News’ Kelly Wang and Gabby Rodrigues.

