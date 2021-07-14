Person badly burned in trailer fire at Cultus Lake, B.C., campground

Send this page to someone via email

A person who was badly burned in a trailer fire at Cultus Lake early Wednesday morning was rushed to hospital in critical condition, according to health authorities.

The Fraser Valley campsite has also been evacuated after the trailer burst into flames overnight.

Witnesses said the fire broke out just before midnight at Sunnyside Campground near Cultus Lake.

Global News has reached out to Chilliwack RCMP for more information but witnesses on the scene said the camper was engulfed within seconds.

They also said they saw one person who was badly burnt crawling out of the trailer.

“Where my trailer was, about 100 feet away, I could see fire coming through the trailer windows,” camper Bryan Miller told Global News. “We grabbed an extinguisher and a bunch of other people were running down with their extinguishers and trying to combat the fire.

“At this point, it started to get to the point where the roof was coming off.”

Emergency Health Services said two ground ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.