Woman suffers life-threatening injuries following crash on Highway 118 north of Minden: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 10:36 am
Haliburton Highlands OPP say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 118 on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 118 on Tuesday night. Don Mitchell / Global News

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Minden Hills Township on Tuesday night.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 8:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported single-vehicle crash along Highway 118 between Brady Lake Road and Kushog Lake Road, about 20 kilometres north of Minden or 10 kilometres west of the hamlet of Carnarvon.

Police say the woman driving the vehicle was first transported to an area hospital and then later transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said Wednesday morning.

Highway 118 was closed in both directions between Kushog Lake Road and Haliburton and Muskoka District Boundary Road. The highway reopened around 4:30 a.m.

OPP are appealing for any witnesses to the crash or anyone with dash camera footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or the Haliburton Highlands detachment at 705-286-1431.

