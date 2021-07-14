Woman suffers life-threatening injuries following crash on Highway 118 north of Minden: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Minden Hills Township on Tuesday night.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 8:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported single-vehicle crash along Highway 118 between Brady Lake Road and Kushog Lake Road, about 20 kilometres north of Minden or 10 kilometres west of the hamlet of Carnarvon.

Read more: No injuries after vehicles collide on Highway 401 near Cobourg

Police say the woman driving the vehicle was first transported to an area hospital and then later transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Cleared: #Closure #Carnarvon #HWY118 in both directions between Kushog Lake Rd & Haliburton and Muskoka Dist Boundary Rd, all lanes reopened. — 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) July 14, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said Wednesday morning.

Highway 118 was closed in both directions between Kushog Lake Road and Haliburton and Muskoka District Boundary Road. The highway reopened around 4:30 a.m.

OPP are appealing for any witnesses to the crash or anyone with dash camera footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or the Haliburton Highlands detachment at 705-286-1431.