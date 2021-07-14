Kingston Frontenacs promote Luca Caputi to head coach

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston Frontenacs will have a familiar face at the helm for the 2021-22 season.

Luca Caputi has been promoted to head coach after impressing the front office over the last two seasons as assistant coach.

“Upon receiving, reviewing, and speaking with many qualified candidates for the Head Coaching position, it brought me back to Luca as the choice to lead our team,” says Frontenacs general manager Kory Cooper.

“Having the opportunity to work alongside Luca provided me the insight to see his passion and work ethic, as well as how he communicates and provides structure within the culture and identity we have been creating.”

Caputi is a former NHL player who had a cup of coffee in the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs.

He spent most of his time in the AHL and finished off his career in Sweden.

Once his playing career finished, Caputi joined the Guelph Storm and spent three years as their assistant coach.

He then joined the Frontenacs three years ago but has only had the chance to coach for two years since the 2020-21 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The landscape and the foundation for our group is in place,” says Caputi.

“We will work tirelessly each day to reach our ultimate goals of bringing an OHL Championship and a Memorial Cup to Kingston.”