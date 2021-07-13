Lethbridge nursing students to receive new parchment

Send this page to someone via email

After splitting their time between Lethbridge College and the University of Lethbridge, graduates of the Nursing Education in Southwestern Alberta (NESA) program will receive a parchment, which is a formal document recognizing both institutions.

The NESA program was launched in 2002 and introduced a revised curriculum in September 2020.

Marko Hilgersom, Lethbridge College registrar, said it is great for the college to be recognized along with the U of L because the first two years of the program take place at the college.

“Students are here in our classes with our instructors, so it recognizes that portion,” Hilgersom said.

The province has been going through a comprehensive review called Alberta 2030: Building skills for jobs, and one of the commitments within that system review is to increase collaboration between post-secondary institutions.

Robert Wood, dean of health sciences at the U of L, said it is very important to have a parchment that reflects the relationship between the Lethbridge institutions.

“We felt that this parchment was a very good signifier and it synchronized very well with the provincial ethos right now, around increased collaboration of post-secondary,” Wood said.

Wood added that they are very proud of the partnership with the college.

“We’ve had a prosperous and I think fruitful relationship with the college around the nursing program, and I feel that’s going to continue in the future,” Wood said.

The collaborative parchment will come into effect beginning with the February 2022 completion of academic requirements and it will feature the names, logos and officers’ signatures of both institutions.