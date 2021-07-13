APAS outlines steps needed by governments to respond to drought conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) is calling on the provincial and federal governments to respond to current drought conditions in the province.

APAS has suggested a number of steps the organization believes can help producers with these pressures, including an extension on the enrollment period for AgriStability and an increase in AgriStability coverage levels.

“APAS is calling on both levels of government to initiate a drought‐related AgriRecovery assessment. For many producers, 2021 follows a long period of below‐average moisture,” said APAS president Todd Lewis in a statement on Tuesday. “We can’t just keep hoping for rain. It is time to act.”

The organization is also looking for support when it comes to water supplies and water quality management, designating the entire province as eligible for the federal Livestock Tax Deferral program and creating a Saskatchewan drought committee consisting of government and industry representatives to monitor drought conditions and oversee assistance measures.

In addition, APAS is hoping Saskatchewan Crop Insurance can assist in expediting the conversion of drought-damaged crops into livestock feed including green feed, silage or grazing.

“Producers across the province are under considerable stress,” Lewis added. “The government can’t make it rain, but there are concrete actions they can take to alleviate some of the burdens producers are dealing with.”

Global News has reached out to the Saskatchewan government for comments.