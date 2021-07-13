Many Quebec employers struggling with summer labour shortage

Send this page to someone via email

There is a plethora of job listings across the country in the hospitality industry, especially in the restaurant and hotel sector. Good news for those looking for work but the long list of multiple positions is a serious problem for employers.

Many restaurant managers in Montreal are struggling to find staff and this is hurting their bottom line as potential clients are being turned away due to a lack of staff.

“We are not able to serve everybody who wants to be served. And we’re letting them know,” Roger Costa, a restaurant manager at Wienstein & Gavino’s in downtown Montreal, told Global News.

And the owner of a popular restaurant in Pointe-Claire says financial incentives are being offered to attract new applicants and retain existing workers.

“If you don’t put your salaries up, your neighbour is going to put them up and take all your employees,” Peter Sergakis, owner of Brasserie Le Manoir, told Global News.

Statistics Canada labour report in the month of June showed large employment gains across the country in the accommodations sector with 101,000 workers hired for an 11.8 per cent increase compared to the month of May.

The increasing employment gains still isn’t occurring fast enough to fill the many more positions available. One labour market expert says it’s a problem right across the board.

“Demand for workers is strong across all sectors, across all industries and across all provinces,” Fabian Lange, McGill University economics professor, told Global News.

HIRE technologies, a national headhunting service, is reporting a 314 per cent increase in job listings at the end of June compared to the same period in 2020.

“This is definitely an employees’ market right now,” Simon Dealy, the CEO of HIRE Technologies, said.

The shortage could continue through the end of the summer as more COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and consumer demand grows.