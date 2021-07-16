New Bubbles Car Wash in Edmonton is the first of its kind in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

After almost 40 years and eight locations, Bubbles Car Wash didn’t shy away from making their eighth location one to remember.

The massive new car wash can be found at 6231 Andrews Loop SW, just off Rabbit Hill Road and Anthony Henday Drive near southwest Edmonton’s Windermere area.

“Actually, it’s the first of its kind in Canada. It’s a two-storey facility. We have our guest lounge downstairs, our interior service bay, the car wash facility and upstairs we have our 7,500-square-foot detail super centre,” COO Natasha Toffoli said.

A ramp allows employees to move vehicles from one level to the other.

The new location was in the works prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, once it hit things almost changed.

“We really didn’t know what to do at that point. So we kind of sat on it for a few months and felt it out,” said Toffoli.

"We have great loyal customers, a lot of support, so at the end of the summer we decided to move forward with the build."

One thing all of the Bubbles Car Wash locations have in common are the customers.

“Over the last 40 years we have been improving the guest experience, renovating, that sort of thing. The focus for us is our guest experience in this one. We have just taken it to a whole other level,” said Toffoli.

Not to mention the cleanliness the company stays up with on a daily basis.

With locations in Calgary, Kelowna, Sherwood Park and St. Albert, this quality car wash is on it when to comes to shining up your vehicle both in and out.

"No appointments necessary, we always have a full team on. Customer drives in and we take care of the rest," said Toffoli.