B.C. health minister set to announce changes to ambulance service on Wednesday

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province will be announcing changes to the province’s ambulance service on Wednesday.

Global News has reported multiple stories of B.C. paramedics speaking out about what they say is a “systemic crisis in the emergency service.”

Pressure has increased to make changes after at least 719 people died in a week during the heat wave — three times what the BC Coroners Service says would be normal for that period.

BC Emergency Health Services did not activate its emergency coordination centre until the day the heat wave began to subside.

“I’ll say two things that I expect from BCEHS: one, when people need an ambulance and call 911 an ambulance should get there; and two, that we should be an outstanding employer,” Dix said on Tuesday.

“Those are our priorities and that’s what I am continuing to pursue.”

British Columbians have reported hours-long waits for emergency service during the heat wave.

There has been growing concern that many staff are still on-call rather than full-time employees. It is an issue the province says it is addressing.

“When I became minister of health, about 36 per cent of ambulance paramedics were full- or part-time permanent staff. That number, by the time our changes are made, the ones that are proposed to be made, it’ll be over 50 per cent,” Dix said.

Dix said other than the ministry of mental health and addictions, the ambulance service has received the largest provincial funding increases. The minister says the increases work out to almost eight per cent a year.

“I want to acknowledge their outstanding work,” Dix said.

“I am with them and I’m with those who call 911 and we’re going to continue to make improvements to ensure that we have the best ambulance service in the world.”

— with files from Simon Little and Neetu Garcha