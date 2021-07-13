Menu

Comments

Crime

Case of Ontario doctor accused of murdering patient adjourned to August

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2021 2:35 pm
A doctor at an eastern Ontario hospital is facing a first-degree murder charge. View image in full screen
A doctor at an eastern Ontario hospital is facing a first-degree murder charge. Hawkesbury and District General Hospital/Facebook

The case of an eastern Ontario doctor facing a murder charge has been adjourned for a month.

Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital earlier this year.

Lawyer Brian Greenspan appeared on behalf of Nadler, who received bail last week.

READ MORE: Doctor accused in Hawkesbury, Ont., hospital death released on bail

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the hospital on March 25, after which Poidinger was declared dead and Nadler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police have said they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.

Greenspan has said his client maintains his innocence. Nadler is due in court again on Aug. 11.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
